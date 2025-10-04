NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after buying an additional 3,418,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,761,000 after purchasing an additional 743,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,253,000 after purchasing an additional 586,022 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

OEF opened at $333.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $335.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.47 and its 200-day moving average is $297.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

