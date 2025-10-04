iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Stake Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,857,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,800,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $54.39.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

