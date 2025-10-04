JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,418 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,480,000 after purchasing an additional 342,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.