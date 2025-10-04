Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $336.68 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $340.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

