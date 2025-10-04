Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $219.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

