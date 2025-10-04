Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0%

KMI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.