CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Position Lowered by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.8%

KO opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $286.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

