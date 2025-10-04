Whelan Financial Sells 229 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Whelan Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $607.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

