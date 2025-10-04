QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $452.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

