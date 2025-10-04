Ameriflex Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjell Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $187.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.