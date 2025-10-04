Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 10,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $744,000. 111 Capital grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.3% during the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 6,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 79,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

