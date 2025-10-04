Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Purchased by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,301 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after buying an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after buying an additional 978,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,932,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

