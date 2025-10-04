McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.1% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101,633.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,033 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

