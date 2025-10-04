Peoples Bank OH Has $413,000 Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stryker by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,152,000 after purchasing an additional 549,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $370.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.92. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

