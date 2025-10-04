Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,669 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

