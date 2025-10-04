Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Purchased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

