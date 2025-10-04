NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

NIKE Stock Down 3.4%

NKE opened at $72.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

