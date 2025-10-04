iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $95.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

