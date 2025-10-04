Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.50.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of GEV opened at $595.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

