Bank Hapoalim BM Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $801,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 17.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zscaler by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.43.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $305.41 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $318.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,131.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,519.40. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $2,140,823.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,263,655.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,884 shares of company stock worth $11,406,825. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.