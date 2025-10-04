Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Decreased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,892,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $840.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The stock has a market cap of $795.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

