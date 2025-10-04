Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $504.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.77. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

