Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.30.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.7%

SF opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 401.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

