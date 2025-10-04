SAP SE $SAP Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $29,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $920,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 292.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 196.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,869,000.

SAP stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.33. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $217.51 and a 12 month high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

