2,110 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 27.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 47.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $147.91.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

