Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF $AVSU Shares Sold by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVSU. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSU opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

