QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,942 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $39,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

