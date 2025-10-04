QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,809 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $620,415,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,742,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,948,000 after buying an additional 417,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

