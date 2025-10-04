QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $26.89 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,654 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $26,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after buying an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,479,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after buying an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,913,000 after buying an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,035,000 after buying an additional 163,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. The trade was a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,656,462 shares of company stock worth $614,224,917 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.