Azarias Capital Management L.P. Sells 53,788 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,788 shares during the period. Energy Fuels accounts for approximately 2.2% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Energy Fuels worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 218,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,949.28. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Bakken sold 4,629 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $55,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 108,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,804. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,959. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $16.52 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 143.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up –51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

