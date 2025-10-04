JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enclave Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3%

JMST opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.