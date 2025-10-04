Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.50.

LFUS opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.83. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $271.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $3,453,490.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,427 shares in the company, valued at $895,920.61. This represents a 79.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Littelfuse by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $3,024,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $499,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

