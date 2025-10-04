Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $33.61.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,465.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 169.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

