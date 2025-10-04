Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) to Hold

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BCUCY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Brunello Cucinelli from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Brunello Cucinelli from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Brunello Cucinelli to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.
