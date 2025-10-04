iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of ITB opened at $109.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

