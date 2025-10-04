Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Sells 96 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.4% of Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morningstar cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,032.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $806.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $753.05. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,040.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

