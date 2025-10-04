Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 33,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 175,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 42,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

