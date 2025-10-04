Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New $26,000 Investment in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. $INVZ

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 49,692 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 312,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 219,824 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,305,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

INVZ stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $465.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.30. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 197.89%.The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Innoviz Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVZ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $2.53 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2.50 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

