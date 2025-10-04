Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 7.3%

USMV opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.80. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

