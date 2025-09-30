Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,518 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. Dell Technologies makes up 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $91,632.75. Following the sale, the director owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,915.20. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock valued at $420,370,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

