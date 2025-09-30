Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,653,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,714,000 after acquiring an additional 268,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,876 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after purchasing an additional 893,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after buying an additional 2,063,258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VT opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

