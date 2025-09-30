Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

