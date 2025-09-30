Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 6,503 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

