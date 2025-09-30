Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02). 11,349,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 5,566,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).
Europa Oil & Gas Stock Up 15.7%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.13) EPS for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.27% and a negative net margin of 190.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Europa Oil & Gas
Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Europa Oil & Gas
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.