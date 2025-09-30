Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02). 11,349,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 5,566,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Up 15.7%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.13) EPS for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.27% and a negative net margin of 190.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 EPS for the current year.

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland bought 838,759 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £8,387.59. Also, insider Bo Krøll purchased 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £48,000. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

