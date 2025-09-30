Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.62 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 66,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 376,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

