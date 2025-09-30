HB Wealth Management LLC Has $110.05 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 2.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $110,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

