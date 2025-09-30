Rep. Dan Newhouse Purchases Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on September 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on August 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 8/18/2025.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Galvan Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.