Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 75.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 65,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Santander began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

