Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 116,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.57. The firm has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.