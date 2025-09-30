Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Position in Inspire 500 ETF $PTL

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Inspire 500 ETF worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Inspire 500 ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA PTL opened at $248.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.45. Inspire 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $177.91 and a 1-year high of $250.89.
The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.
